Astros Split Series with Orioles on Extra-Inning Finale

After opening the series with back-to-back loses, the Houston Astros edged out consecutive wins against the Baltimore Orioles for a series split. And Sunday's victory was dragged out longer than it needed to be.

Mauricio Dubón drove home the first run in the third on a sacrifice fly which was the only scoring action until the eighth inning. But a 46-minute rain delay put a pin in Cristian Javier's quality start.

Javier tossed 59 of his 76 pitches for strikes through six innings of work. Yielding just one hit, a fifth-inning single to Ryan Mountcastle, the righty waved eight batters in a start cut short by Mother Nature.

The Orioles found a run in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Rougned Odor. Ryne Stanek issued the run — his first over his last 11 appearances, second over his last 17.

And with the contest being forced into extra innings, Yuli Gurriel gave the Astros the lead, scoring on a wild pitch. Just as it’s been all weekend, Odor was one to respond, singling home his second RBI of the afternoon.

Houston finally built a substantial lead in the top of the 11th inning with three total runs crossing on a Yordan Álvarez sacrifice fly, a Kyle Tucker walk and a Christian Vázquez single. The first run to score was Jeremy Peña — who entered as a pinch runner the inning prior.

The magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League is now three. If the New York Yankees lose Sunday night, the number drops to two. Houston could clinch the top seed as soon as Tuesday night.

Following an off day Monday, the Astros return to action at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park. Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to face right-hander Zach Davies.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!