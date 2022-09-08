Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win

Skip to main content

Wild Night: Houston Astros Walk-Off Texas Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win

The Houston Astros scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to close out a three-game set with the Texas Rangers

The 10th inning didn't go the Texas Rangers' way. Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubón kicked off the inning with a sacrifice bunt to move Christian Vázquez to third base, but in attempt to score on an infield knock, Vázquez was thrown out at home.

With two on and two outs, the Rangers elected to not face Yordan Álvarez, intentionally walking a second runner in the inning. Alex Bregman stepped into the box with the bases loaded and saw one pitch.

A Jonathan Hernandez slider spiked into the dirt, giving way to an easy run for José Altuve who scored from the third base. With only four hits on the night, Houston was able to run away with a 4-3 victory in an extra inning of play.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Cristian Javier

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Cristian Javier

Houston's offense sought production in the fourth and sixth innings. Yuli Gurriel singled home Kyle Tucker to cut the deficit to two runs before Tucker launched a two-run, game-tying home run two innings later.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Cristian Javier took the rubber for the Astros on Wednesday, allowing one earned run over 5.1 innings pitched. Texas struck first in the opening frame on a Nathaniel Lowe solo home run. And two more runs crossed in the third inning, but both were recorded unearned due to a throwing error by Jeremy Peña. 

Javier allowed just four hits and issued two walks while striking out eight batters. Behind the right-hander, Seth Martinez, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Héctor Neris combined for 4.2 scoreless innings with three total strikeouts.

Abreu entered with no outs and two runners on in the seventh inning. Strengthening his case to be in the postseason bullpen, the righty induced two groundouts to escape the threat. Carrying into the eighth, Abreu punched out two batters, lowering his ERA to 1.88.

The Astros are off Thursday and return to the field at 7:10 p.m. Friday against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to face right-hander Michael Lorenzen. 

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19003342
Game Day

Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18080873
News

Astros' Taylor, James Toss Scoreless Rehab Innings for Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16268914
News

Report: Texas Rangers to Call Up Josh Jung on Friday

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18958583
Opinions

Can Astros Shortstop Peña Heat Back Up for the Playoffs?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18009585
News

Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18173311
Prospects

Astros Top Prospect Daniels Powers Two-Homer Night

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16395294
News

Astros Pitcher Scrubb Extends Longest Rehab Appearance

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18996783
Game Day

Astros' Valdez Continues Streak in Loss to Rangers

By Kenny Van Doren