How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros followed a series split in Baltimore with an off day Monday. Entering play Tuesday, the Astros have a magic number of two to secure the first seed in the American League.

With a two-game set at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Astros could secure the top seed with two wins if the New York Yankees win Tuesday and Wednesday in Toronto. If New York loses Tuesday, Houston can clinch it with a win.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched from his start with an illness. Luis García (13-8, 3.90 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros and will face off against Zach Davies (2-4, 4.03 ERA) of the Diamondbacks.

