How to Watch Astros at Yankees ALCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Going up three games on the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros one victory away from the World Series. Facing the Yankees for the fourth time since their move to American League, the Astros have yet to lose a series to the Bronx Bombers.

Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to take the mound for Houston in his first American League Championship start since Game 7 in 2020. After a champagne incident pushed back his start one game, McCullers is coming off one of his best postseason outings.

In Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the righty crafted six-scoreless innings, yielding two hits and two walks to his seven strikeouts. But countering McCullers is All-Star Nestor Cortes.

Cortes faced the Astros once during the regular season, pitching five innings. The lefty allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. On the season, Cortes posted 2.44 ERA in 28 starts.

How to Watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Time: 6:07 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!