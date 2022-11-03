How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Links

With the dust settling from Wednesday's combined no-hitter, the Houston Astros are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. While momentum is an undefined factor in the sport, neither club has built back-to-back wins in the series.

The Astros look to end that streak, throwing Justin Verlander for his second start of the series and his ninth in the World Series. But Verlander hasn't had success in the Fall Classic, holding a 6.07 ERA in 43 total innings.

Verlander took Game 1 for Houston, and with a five-run lead he collapsed. The veteran couldn't fight off Philadelphia's red-hot lineup that clubbed five runs off him in five innings of work.

Countering the future Hall of Fame inductee, the Phillies have Noah Syndergaard scheduled for Thursday. The righty has yet to appear in the World Series after having his start pushed back in accordance with the Game 3 postponement.

Syndergaard faced the Astros twice during the regular season as a hurler for the Los Angeles Angels. Picking up 9.1 innings pitched against the division rival, the righty posted a 2.89 ERA and four strikeouts to his six walks.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

