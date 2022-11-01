How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponement: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponement: TV Channel, Streaming Links
Inclement weather pushed back the World Series schedule one day. With Game 3 of the World Series now scheduled for Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies were given an upper hand, pivoting to Ranger Suárez to start the third game of the series against the Houston Astros.
The Phillies originally had Noah Syndergaard scheduled to pitch Game 3, but with an extra off day, Suárez's start will come Tuesday. Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will follow for Game 4 against Cristian Javier.
Suárez pitched in relief for the Phillies in Game 1. The lefty entered with two outs in the seventh frame to strikeout Yordan Álvarez. And turning over to the next inning, Suárez retired Alex Bregman but then issued a single to Kyle Tucker.
Looking to play a matchups game, Philadelphia's manager, Rob Thompson, worked around the heart of Houston's order, having Suárez face two lefties before throwing in right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez to face six righty hitters.
The Astros will stick to the same lineup card submitted Monday. Lance McCullers Jr. will start with rookie David Hensley as the designated hitter, marking his first-career postseason start.
How to Watch:
Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Read More
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1
Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
