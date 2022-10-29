How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Links
On Friday night the Philadelphia Phillies became one of just six teams in baseball history to overcome a five-run World Series deficit. Now the Houston Astros look for revenge.
With Framber Valdez taking the ball for Dusty Baker's side, the Astros can at the very least rely on a solid performance. Valdez broke the Major League record for consecutive quality starts in 2022.
From Apr. 25 to Sept. 18, the crafty left-hander never pitched fewer than 6.0 innings, nor allowed more than three runs for a streak of 25 consecutive quality starts.
Opposing him for the Phillies will be Zack Wheeler, 2021's National League Cy Young runner-up. Wheeler wasn't as dominant in 2022 as he was the prior season, but he is still a formidable foe.
Both he and Valdez pitched to a 2.82 ERA this season, albeit Wheeler did so in nearly 50 fewer innings.
In the postseason Wheeler has thrown 25.1 inning for a 1.78 ERA.
You won't wanna miss this World Series pitcher's duel, it could be one for the ages!
How to Watch:
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
