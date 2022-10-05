How to Watch Phillies and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros look for a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday to close out the season.

Following a 10-0 win Tuesday, the Houston Astros are expected to sit a few regulars in the season finale. José Altuve and Jeremy Peña aren't expected to start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Altuve ended his 2022 season with a .300 batting average after a three-hit night Tuesday. Peña fouled a ball off his knee, but his x-rays came back negative. On the staff, bench coach Joe Espada was away from club with an illness Tuesday.

In pursuit of the series win, the Astros are scheduled to send Framber Valdez to the mound. The lefty is coming off two non-quality outings after snapping his quality start streak Sept. 24. 

Opposite of him, the Phillies are sending lefty Bailey Falter to the rubber. The 25-year-old has made 15 starts in his second Major League season, posting a 3.90 ERA in 83 innings of work.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Time: 3:10 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

