How to Watch Phillies and Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
Following a 10-0 win Tuesday, the Houston Astros are expected to sit a few regulars in the season finale. José Altuve and Jeremy Peña aren't expected to start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Altuve ended his 2022 season with a .300 batting average after a three-hit night Tuesday. Peña fouled a ball off his knee, but his x-rays came back negative. On the staff, bench coach Joe Espada was away from club with an illness Tuesday.
In pursuit of the series win, the Astros are scheduled to send Framber Valdez to the mound. The lefty is coming off two non-quality outings after snapping his quality start streak Sept. 24.
Opposite of him, the Phillies are sending lefty Bailey Falter to the rubber. The 25-year-old has made 15 starts in his second Major League season, posting a 3.90 ERA in 83 innings of work.
How to Watch:
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
Read More
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5
Time: 3:10 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!