How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros open postseason play Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with the Seattle Mariners.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After nearly a week off, the Houston Astros are hours away from opening their postseason play for 2022. With seven consecutive playoff berths behind them, the Astros are set to face an American League West foe: the Seattle Mariners.

Finishing the year 12-7 against Seattle, Houston will play a best-of-five series against a club that missed the postseason 21 straight seasons prior. The Mariners embark on a third straight playoff game on the road after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Justin Verlander is scheduled to start for the Astros in his first postseason start since the 2019 World Series. The veteran faced the Mariners six times during the regular season, posting a 2.34 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched.

Seattle has named Logan Gilbert its probable starter as he makes his postseason debut. The righty made four starts against Houston this season, stretching to 25-combined innings with a 2.52 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Time: 2:37 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

