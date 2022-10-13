How to Watch Mariners and Astros Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

After the dust settled from Tuesday's walk-off win, the Houston Astros were granted an off day — a day to recharge all components of the roster, including the bullpen which deployed four arms behind Justin Verlander.

Entering Game 2, the Astros are scheduled to start Framber Valdez. The lefty started two games against the Seattle Mariners during the regular season, yielding six earned runs through 13.2 innings pitched.

Both outings came at the end of July, and while combined they don't sport the best ERA, they were both quality starts. Valdez also combined for 15 strikeouts and two walks.

Opposing Valdez is Luis Castillo. The Astros didn't face the All-Star during the regular season as Castillo spent much of the regular season, prior to the trade deadline, with the Cincinnati Reds.

Castillo made 11 starts with the Mariners upon his acquisition, posting a 3.17 ERA in 65.1 innings pitched. The righty struck out 10.6 batters per nine innings.

Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will serve a studio analyst for TBS for the pregame show before both American League Division Series games Thursday.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 13

Time: 2:37 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

