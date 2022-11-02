How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Whether or not Lance McCullers Jr. was tipping his pitches, it didn't matter because the Houston Astros offense went entirely quiet.

The Philadelphia Phillies crushed his hanging breakers and the meatballs he threw right over the plate for a home run barrage. McCullers became the first pitcher ever to surrender five home runs in a single World Series game.

Wednesday night, Cristian Javier will attempt to right the ship facing the Phillies' second ace, Aaron Nola.

The Astros took care of business against Nola during World Series Game 1, knocking him around for five runs before the eventual Phillies' comeback.

Looking to avoid a sweep in Philadelphia, the Astros must take Game 4. This 106-win team doesn't intend to see a road elimination game this series.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

