How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros vs Phillies World Series Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros find themselves in a 2-1 World Series hole following Tuesday night's bludgeoning at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Whether or not Lance McCullers Jr. was tipping his pitches, it didn't matter because the Houston Astros offense went entirely quiet.

The Philadelphia Phillies crushed his hanging breakers and the meatballs he threw right over the plate for a home run barrage. McCullers became the first pitcher ever to surrender five home runs in a single World Series game.

Wednesday night, Cristian Javier will attempt to right the ship facing the Phillies' second ace, Aaron Nola.

The Astros took care of business against Nola during World Series Game 1, knocking him around for five runs before the eventual Phillies' comeback.

Looking to avoid a sweep in Philadelphia, the Astros must take Game 4. This 106-win team doesn't intend to see a road elimination game this series.

How to Watch:

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Scroll to continue

Read More

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, go check out our coverage over at Inside the Phillies!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19281739
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19327347
Opinions

How Are the Astros Affected by the Extra Day of Rest?

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19317629
News

Astros' Peña, Tucker Take Home First Gold Glove Awards

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19336435
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponement: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19325380
News

Astros, Phillies Make World Series History with Rookie Shortstops

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18116908
Prospects

Astros Reliever Blanco Returns to Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19336944
News

World Series Game 3 Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19316811
Opinions

Trade Sweetener Montero has Become the Best Part of the Deal

By Ben Silver