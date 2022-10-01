How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Game Two: Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
Dropping the opening contest of the series Friday, the Houston Astros look to even play in the second game of the set Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays — who clinched a Wild Card spot with their win — are expected to deploy lefty Shane McClanahan.
McClanahan enters with a 2.51 ERA through 27 starts this season. Battling for the American League Cy Young, the 25-year-old has faced Houston once this season, allowing five runs over four innings before leaving with a neck injury.
Jake Meyers is expected to start Saturday for the first time since Aug. 26. Spending a month with Triple-A Sugar Land, the outfielder pieced together more consistent play and an improved plate approach. Meyers pinch ran for Yordan Álvarez in the ninth inning on Friday, scoring on a Yuli Gurriel double.
Lance McCullers Jr. threw pregame Friday at Minute Maid Park. After being scratched from his start Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty is expected to pick up a start against the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series starting Monday.
How to Watch:
Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Read More
Date: Saturday, Oct. 1
Time: 6:20 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
