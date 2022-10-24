Watch: Peña Crushes Three-Run Home Run to Tie Astros-Yankees Early in Game 4

After going down 3-0 in two innings of play, the Houston Astros needed a spark, and Jeremy Peña stepped up. The rookie shortstop clubbed a three-run home run to left field at 104.8 mph, traveling 408 feet.

Nestor Cortes left with an injury following the home run, and to start the inning, the lefty wasn't finding the zone. Cortes walked Martín Maldonado and José Altuve without recording an out.

And up in the count, Peña had the green light, cranking the fifth pitch he saw — a slider breaking to the inside half of the plate. The righty flipped the script for a big inning for the Astros.

From there, Yordan Álvarez doubled, and then Kyle Tucker singled two batters later to put runners at the corners with one out. Yuli Gurriel gave Houston the lead on a single, driving home Álvarez as the fourth run to cross in the frame.

