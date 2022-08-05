Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Astros' Friday Lineup

Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz were written into the Houston Astros' bench on Friday's lineup card. However, the two will be unavailable against the Cleveland Guardians, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet.

Tucker was absent from Thursday's game with an illness and was referred to as day-to-day. The right fielder last played Wednesday in Houston against the Boston Red Sox when he went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Díaz started in left field Thursday but had multiple collisions in the field, one with center fielder Mauricio Dubón, and another with Jake Meyers in the ninth inning after a defensive adjustment. Díaz stayed in the game after both but received an x-ray on his left-ring finger which came back negative today.

