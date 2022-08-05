Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Astros' Friday Lineup

Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Houston Astros' Friday Lineup
Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz were written into the Houston Astros' bench on Friday's lineup card. However, the two will be unavailable against the Cleveland Guardians, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet.
Tucker was absent from Thursday's game with an illness and was referred to as day-to-day. The right fielder last played Wednesday in Houston against the Boston Red Sox when he went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Díaz started in left field Thursday but had multiple collisions in the field, one with center fielder Mauricio Dubón, and another with Jake Meyers in the ninth inning after a defensive adjustment. Díaz stayed in the game after both but received an x-ray on his left-ring finger which came back negative today.
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Prospects Brown, Whitley Spin Seven Innings for Triple-A Sugar Land
- Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians
- Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat
- Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
- Altuve Named 2022 Heart and Hustle Award Winner for Astros
- Astros Prospect Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10
- Astros Add Lefty Smith, But What Does He Bring to the Bullpen?
- Astros Avoid Sweep Behind Urquidy’s Gem, Altuve's Four Hits
- Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!