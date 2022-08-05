Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Astros' Friday Lineup

Skip to main content
Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Houston Astros' Friday Lineup

Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Houston Astros' Friday Lineup

Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz are absent from the Houston Astros' starting lineups for respective reasons.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz are absent from the Houston Astros' starting lineups for respective reasons.

Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz were written into the Houston Astros' bench on Friday's lineup card. However, the two will be unavailable against the Cleveland Guardians, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet.

Tucker was absent from Thursday's game with an illness and was referred to as day-to-day. The right fielder last played Wednesday in Houston against the Boston Red Sox when he went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Díaz started in left field Thursday but had multiple collisions in the field, one with center fielder Mauricio Dubón, and another with Jake Meyers in the ninth inning after a defensive adjustment. Díaz stayed in the game after both but received an x-ray on his left-ring finger which came back negative today.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Prospects Brown, Whitley Spin Seven Innings for Triple-A Sugar Land
  2. Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians
  3. Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat
  5. Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
  6. Altuve Named 2022 Heart and Hustle Award Winner for Astros
  7. Astros Prospect Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10
  8. Astros Add Lefty Smith, But What Does He Bring to the Bullpen?
  9. Astros Avoid Sweep Behind Urquidy’s Gem, Altuve's Four Hits
  10. Vázquez a Strong Addition Behind the Plate for Astros

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18048522
Game Day

Report: Tucker, Díaz Out of Astros' Friday Lineup

By Kenny Van Doren7 minutes ago
USATSI_17966454
Prospects

Brown, Whitley Spin Seven Innings for Triple-A Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren4 hours ago
USATSI_18819894
Game Day

Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians

By Kenny Van Doren6 hours ago
USATSI_18192158
Opinions

Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing

By Ben Silver22 hours ago
USATSI_18437113
Prospects

Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat

By Kenny Van DorenAug 4, 2022 4:14 PM EDT
USATSI_18347072
Prospects

Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July

By Kenny Van DorenAug 4, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18812928
News

Altuve Named 2022 Heart and Hustle Award Winner for Astros

By Kade KistnerAug 4, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
USATSI_14490835
Prospects

Astros' Whitley Scheduled for First Triple-A Start Since July 10

By Kenny Van DorenAug 4, 2022 12:00 PM EDT