Watch: Bregman Smokes Home Run to Center

For the second time in as many games, the Houston Astros have taken a 5-0 lead. In Game 1 of the World Series, they took their early lead thanks to two big home runs off the bat of Kyle Tucker. This time around, the top four hitters in the lineup have been the heroes, with Alex Bregman being the latest to join in on the extra-base hit party.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bregman crushed a long ball to left center field. Philadelphia Phillies outfielders Matt Vierling and Kyle Schwarber could only watch as the ball soared over their heads. Jose Altuve came around to score.

The two-run shot was Bregman's third of the 2022 postseason. His nine RBI are tied with Yordan Alvarez for most on the Astros. His six extra-base hits rank second on the team behind Jeremy Peña.

For your viewing pleasure, here is Bregman's big home run in all its glory:

