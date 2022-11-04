Watch: Astros Jump Out to Early First-Inning Lead in Game 5

The Houston Astros came into Game 5 of the 2022 World Series looking to keep the offense rolling, and that's exactly what they did.

After a slow start to the postseason for Jose Altuve, the Astros' second baseman came out swinging on Thursday night. The Venezuela native jumped on the second pitch of the game and sent a shot off the wall in deep right-center. A stand-up double turned into Altuve taking third base after Brandon Marsh mishandled the ball in center field.

The Astros cashed in two pitches later when Jeremy Peña ripped a RBI single up the middle, scoring Altuve and giving Houston the early 1-0 lead.

