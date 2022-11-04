Watch: Peña Breaks Tie with Solo Home Run in Game 5

Skip to main content

Watch: Jeremy Peña Breaks Tie with Solo Home Run in Game 5

After two scoreless innings, Jeremy Peña launched a solo home run to left field to break the tie and give the Houston Astros a 2-1 lead.

After the Houston Astros took the early lead, the Philadelphia Phillies answered in the bottom of the first when Kyle Schwarber tied the game with a lead-off home run to right field.

The Astros went down in order in the second and third and were in need of a boost. Jeremy Peña, who just won his first Gold Glove before Game 3, provided that boost via his bat in the top of the fourth. In a 2-2 count, Peña turned on a hanging curveball from Noah Syndergaard and launched his fourth home run of the postseason.

Alex Bregman nearly extended the lead with a shot to left field later in the inning, but the ball hit the top of the wall and came back into play. Bregman was stranded on second base as the Astros head to the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead.

