Watch: Tucker Does it Again, Bashes Second Homer of Game 1

He did it again! After leading off the second inning with a solo shot, Kyle Tucker launched an Aaron Nola fastball for a three-run splash, giving the Houston Astros a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Things are going exactly to plan for Houston to begin the World Series. The Astros have pounced on Nola to begin Game 1, tacking five hits on the Philadelphia Phillies' starter through the first three innings. Four of their five runs have come via the home run.

Kyle Tucker is making a pretty good case for himself as Game 1 MVP thus far. The stud outfielder punctuated his second long ball of the game with another killer bat-flip:

The 'Stros have a commanding lead after three. Here's hoping they continue to add.

