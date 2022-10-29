Watch: Tucker Gets Astros' Scoring Started in Style

Well, he did call for a sweep.

Outfielder Kyle Tucker got the Houston Astros' scoring started in the 2022 World Series. Philadelphia Phillies Game 1 starter Aaron Nola left a changeup out over the middle of the plate, and Tucker didn't miss it.

The outfielder lofted a 359-foot solo shot into right field, and capped it off with a majestic bat flip which got the Astros' dugout going.

This is exactly how you draw it up if you're the Astros: strike first, and strike often. Keep the home crowd on your side, and make the Phillies pay for every mistake they make.

Tucker certainly did that here:

Yuli Gurriel followed Tucker up with a first-pitch single, and Chas McCormick blooped another one to put runners on first and third, and Martin Maldonado drove Gurriel home as the Astros took a 2-0 lead.

