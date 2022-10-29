Skip to main content

Watch: Kyle Tucker Gets Astros' Scoring Started in Style

Kyle Tucker got the Houston Astros' night started right with a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the second inning.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Well, he did call for a sweep.

Outfielder Kyle Tucker got the Houston Astros' scoring started in the 2022 World Series. Philadelphia Phillies Game 1 starter Aaron Nola left a changeup out over the middle of the plate, and Tucker didn't miss it. 

The outfielder lofted a 359-foot solo shot into right field, and capped it off with a majestic bat flip which got the Astros' dugout going.

This is exactly how you draw it up if you're the Astros: strike first, and strike often. Keep the home crowd on your side, and make the Phillies pay for every mistake they make.

Scroll to continue

Read More

Tucker certainly did that here:

Yuli Gurriel followed Tucker up with a first-pitch single, and Chas McCormick blooped another one to put runners on first and third, and Martin Maldonado drove Gurriel home as the Astros took a 2-0 lead.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19314573
Game Day

Watch: Tucker Gets Astros' Scoring Started in Style

By Alex Carr
USATSI_5412742
News

Dick's Sporting Goods to Host Astros Autograph Signings

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19266177
News

Framber Valdez Confirmed as World Series Game 2 Starter

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18846120
News

Astros Announce World Series Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19307226
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_10386569
News

Watch: LA Writer Uses 'Around the Horn' Face Time to Bash Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_12643035
News

Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_14259736
Around MLB

Former Astros' Stearns Out as Brewers President of Baseball Operations

By Kenny Van Doren