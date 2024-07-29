Houston Astros Land All-Star Starting Pitcher in Trade with Blue Jays
The Houston Astros have been looking to add a starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline over the past couple of weeks. Their search was not a quiet one.
Dana Brown, the team's general manager, was very vocal about wanting to "go big" for a pitcher. While they didn't get one of the biggest names on the market, they have now acquired a very good starter who will help them compete for the AL West division.
Yusei Kikuchi, the starting pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, has been traded to the Astros per Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
In exchange, the Astros sent a package featuring young pitcher Jake Bloss to the Blue Jays.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Kikuchi has put up solid numbers.
In 22 starts for Toronto, he has compiled a 4-9 record to go along with a 4.75 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 4.3 K/BB ratio, and 115.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers aren't elite, but they aren't horrible. A change of scenery to a Houston team that is in legitimate playoff contention could be a big help for him to turn his season around a bit and put up better numbers.
At 33 years old, Kikuchi is a rental piece for the Astros since he's in the final year of his contract.
Hopefully, this is the move Houston has been needing to take their rotation to the next level. Kikuchi is a good pitcher that is a definite upgrade for the Astros.