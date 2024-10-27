4 Dream Targets for the Houston Astros This Offseason
The Houston Astros put together a resilient 2024 MLB season, but were quickly eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round.
Following the playoff sweep, the Astros appear to be a team that will look to make some impact moves. They will have to figure out what they're going to do with Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman, and then make a plan for how to improve the roster.
Looking at the likely needs for Houston, starting pitching, first base, and potentially third base could be positions to target. Third base would become a need only if Bregman leaves town in free agency.
With that in mind, here are four potential dream offseason targets for the Astros.
4. Christian Walker, First Base
If Houston wants to pursue a first baseman in free agency, Christian Walker could become a target. At 33 years old, he would be a solid pickup for a few seasons and could be a huge impact piece to help the Astros get back to being serious contenders.
During this past campaign, Walker ended up playing in 130 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit 26 home runs to go along with 84 RBI, while batting .251/.335/.468.
Walker would be a cheaper option than some free agents targets and is a proven impact player at the plate.
3. Shane Bieber, Starting Pitcher
Next up, there is an intriguing potential superstar starting pitcher who could be targeted for a cheaper deal than most would normally expect him to sign.
Shane Bieber is coming off of Tommy John surgery, which could force his value down. However, when he's healthy, he's an elite starter. Houston should absolutely be in the market for him.
Granted, since there are major health concerns with him, no one knows what he will look like in his return, but if he gets back to full health, he could be a top-of-the-rotation type of guy.
2. Max Fried, Starting Pitcher
Another starting pitcher the Astros could target this offseason is Max Fried.
The 30-year-old starter is one of the top free agents on the market. If Houston could land him, he would take their rotation to the next level.
In 2024 with the Atlanta Braves, Fried ended up starting in 29 games. He compiled a record of 11-10 to go along with a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 2.9 K/BB ratio, and 174.1 innings pitched. He would be a great addition for the Astros.
1. Pete Alonso, First Base
Finally, there is one free agency target that stands out above the rest as a dream target for Houston.
Pete Alonso would be exactly the kind of power hitter this lineup needs. He would also be the long-term fit at first base. In order to get him, the Astros would have to pay him a massive contract, but he would be worth it and could help power Houston back to World Series contention.
In 162 regular season games, Alonso hit 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, while batting .240/.329/.459. There are a lot of teams that would love to land Alonso, and the Astros should be one of them.