4 Potential Landing Spots for Astros Star Alex Bregman Post-Winter Meetings
The Houston Astros have already pulled off one major move this offseason, trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith.
Now, all of the attention will turn to their free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
It would be hard to imagine the Astros letting him walk after trading away their star right fielder, but Paredes being involved certainly hints the franchise believes there is a chance Bregman will depart in free agency.
With the Winter Meetings wrapping up last week, some dust has settled when it comes to offseason moves and trades.
With the landscape around the league changing a little bit, where could the two-time World Series champion end up?
Here are four teams that could still make a run at Bregman in free agency.
Seattle Mariners
This would sting Houston fans a lot if their star ended up playing for a division rival, but the Seattle Mariners are in the market for offensive help, and Bregman would certainly fit the bill.
There have been rumors swirling about the Mariners being willing to trade their pitching staff to upgrade the lineup, but they could also spend money in free agency instead of unloading assets to help themselves catch the Astros in the division race.
Spending lavishly in free agency hasn’t been their MO, but Seattle is desperate for a bat and this would close the AL West gap significantly.
Detroit Tigers
They are another franchise that hasn't gone to the top of the free agency market too often that could use an infusion of power and experience into the lineup. After their second-half run in 2024, the Detroit Tigers should be looking to build on that momentum.
They have an ace in the hole with A.J. Hinch as their manager, as Bregman played the first four seasons of his career under him. A reunion would certainly be appealing if he were to leave the only organization he has known as a professional.
If the Tigers are willing to push near the $200 million that he is seeking, they are legitimate threats to poach him, beating Houston again after knocking them out of the ALWC in October.
Philadelphia Phillies
Scott Boras has hinted that something major could be brewing in the City of Brotherly Love. They have been involved in some trade rumors, with Alec Bohm at the center of them, which could open up a spot at third base in their lineup.
A franchise that is not afraid to spend in free agency, they would certainly be willing to shell out the kind of money Bregman is seeking if there is an opening. The Philadelphia Phillies shockingly weren’t involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, so they are still in need of shaking things up a bit.
Adding someone with the championship experience of Bregman could help push them over the top.
If they can clear some money, trading Bohm or Nick Castellanos, Bregman is who their newfound money could go toward.
Washington Nationals
Coming into the offseason, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was ready to spend some money. But, they have yet to make any significant additions despite not having a single player set to earn more than $5 million on the roster.
Bregman would be a huge addition to the team because of the experience he has with the Nationals looking to climb out of a rebuild.
A Gold Glove winner in 2024, his defense would be great for a team that has one of the weaker middle combinations in baseball from a defensive perspective.
It won’t be cheap, but Washington is in a good position to make a splash.
There are no real downsides to taking a swing on Bregman given all of the holes he would fill.