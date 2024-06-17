4 Relief Pitchers To Watch As Potential Houston Astros Trade Targets
As the 2024 MLB season continues forward, the Houston Astros are struggling to stay within striking distance in the Wild Card race. They're still alive, but that could change depending on how the next month goes.
Leading up to the trade dealine in late July, the Astros are going to need to make a decision. Do they think they can compete with a move or two? Or, should they wait for the offseason to try to build a contender for next season?
There are a few major areas of need for Houston. Among those needs are first base, starting pitching, and relief pitching.
Injuries have plagued the Astros all season long. Without the injury issues, they would not have nearly the kind of need to acquire talent that they have now.
If Houston decides to be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline, there are quite a few targets that they could consider pursuing. For right now, let's focus on potential relievers they could pursue.
The Athletic has suggested four potential names for the Astros.
Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals
First on the list is Kyle Finnegan, a 32-year-old right-hander. He has played his entire career with the Nationals and could be available for trade before the deadline.
In 30 games this season, Finnegan has eaten up 30.1 innings. He has compiled a 1.78 ERA to go along with 20 saves. Houston would be getting a legitimate closer talent who still has some control left on his contract.
Finnegan seems to check all of the boxes for what the Astros are looking for and could be the best potential reliever trade target for the team.
Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox
Another name that has been a hot topic in trade deadline speculation is Kopech. He is a 28-year-old right-handed reliever who has not had an amazing season in 2024, but has the talent to be an impact player.
In 2024, Kopech has recorded a 4.91 ERA to go along with five saves and four blown saves. He has appeared in 29 games.
Kopech also has some control left when it comes to his contract, which would be valuable to the Astros. However, he has struggled and would be somewhat of a risky acquisition.
Lucas Erceg, Oakland Athletics
Next up, the Athletics could be an interesting team to work with in potential trade talks. Mason Miller would obviously be the flashiest trade target, but Lucas Erceg could make sense for Houston as well.
Erceg has the potential to be a long-term pickup as well. He is 29 years old and would be a much cheaper option to trade for as opposed to Miller.
So far in 2024, he has performed well in his 24 games played. He has recorded a 3.33 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. Erceg wouldn't break the bank for the Astros to acquire and could be a major upgrade out of the bullpen.
Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins
Finally, another potential star closer has to be added to this list. Tanner Scott would be a very interesting target for Houston, although his contract will end at the end of the 2024 season.
Scott could be a candidate to be re-signed if the Astros do trade for him. He certainly is a talented arm that could be a big-time addition for a late-inning role.
He has recorded a 1.93 ERA so far this season in 27 games to go along with eight saves and a 5-5 record. There are a lot of teams being connected to Scott, but Houston should check in to see what it would take. The upside with Scott if a new deal can be reached in free agency would be massive.