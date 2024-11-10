Addressing Lineup Headlines Offseason To-Do List for Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are heading into what feels like a pivotal offseason for the franchise as they have some big decisions to make.
For years, the Astros have been the team to beat in the American League, however, this postseason, they were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round which marked the first time in the last seven years that Houston didn’t make the ALCS.
While this is still a very talented team, the Astros have a couple of big decisions to make in free agency.
Starting third baseman Alex Bregman is currently a free agent, and is one of the best players on the market.
The two-time World Series champion is expected to make a lot of money, and Houston needs to decide how much they are willing to pay him.
Considering the Astros are already fairly high up there in payroll compared to their comfort zone, there is certainly a possibility they decide to let Bregman walk.
But that would also create another major void to fill.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about what the needs are for Houston and how they might try to accomplish filling those this offseason.
“Is Alex Bregman going to stay in Houston? And can they afford to do anything else if he does? At the moment, Alex Bregman is a free agent. Which means, at the moment, Houston's 1B/3B situation for 2025 is looking pretty atrocious—this in addition to Jake Meyers, Mauricio Dubón and Chas McCormick providing minimal value as the three players who led the team in outfield appearances in 2024.”
All decisions will start with Bregman, but the team has some other areas of need as well.
First base was a big problem production-wise for Houston in 2024, as the signing of Jose Abreu turned into a failure. Furthermore, besides Kyle Tucker, the outfield also didn’t provide much offense.
With a couple of glaring holes in the lineup, it made it much easier for opposing pitching staffs to navigate the Astros in 2024, as nobody at the bottom of the order instilled much fear.
It is hard to predict what Houston will be willing to spend this offseason in order to keep the core intact, but signing their star third baseman would almost surely make it difficult to upgrade in other areas.
For ownership and the front office, some very difficult decisions will have to be made this winter.