After Offseason Drama, Former Astros Legend Will Be Red Sox Full-Time Third Baseman
The Houston Astros have arrived into the season with a clear plan for what they are going to do at the third base position after it was a point of discussion throughout the offseason.
With two real options in trade acquisition from the Chicago Cubs Isaac Paredes as well as shocking addition to the Opening Day roster — top prospect Cam Smith — each are reasonable possibilities to play the bulk of the time at the hot corner.
Smith showed the versatility to be able to play the outfield as well so that is where he was placed for the first game of the year, but regardless Houston has admirably filled in one of the most important positions on the diamond.
On Thursday, the Astros had Paredes at third and Smith in right field.
As for the one who left it empty in team legend Alex Bregman, it sounds like his position has been figured out as well after some serious questions following his agreement to a lucrative contract with the Boston Red Sox.
A bit of an awkward situation played out when the plan for Bregman to play second base seemingly changed.
Previous Red Sox third baseman and franchise player Rafael Devers outright said to the media he would not DH and third was his position, leaving Bregman in a tough spot with his new team.
However it seems cooler heads have prevailed and Boston's manager -— former Astros bench coach Alex Cora — told the media this week Devers is going to DH and Bregman will be the team's every day third baseman.
In fact, on opening day against the Texas Rangers, Devers batted second and Bregman batted third at DH and third base, respectively.
It's the best case scenario for Bregman after he signed a three-year deal which will pay him $40 million per season and give him the chance to opt out in each year should he choose to want to test free agency once again.
Coming off his first-ever Gold Glove season, Bregman gets to remain in his natural position and likely have another tremendous season playing in another ballpark which favors his swing immensely.
For Houston, it's less than ideal for both Bregman and Devers to be in the same lineup as the Red Sox seem to be on their way back towards contending for American League titles once again.
Coming off their earliest postseason exit in the better part of a decade, the Astros are hungry to get back where they belong, but a strengthened and now seemingly cohesive Boston team is going to make that even more difficult than it already was.