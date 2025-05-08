Astros Ace Rapidly Ascends Latest Starting Pitcher Power Rankings
It hasn't been an easy season thus far for the Houston Astros. Despite the rocky start, dwelling on the negatives will not serve the team.
If the Astros can hone in one their strengths and assets, they could be in good company, particularly considering that they have top pitcher Hunter Brown—who is consistently showing strong performances—on their side.
Previously ranked as No. 6 in the starting pitcher power rankings released by MLB.com just a few short weeks ago, Brown has been putting in the work on the mound which ultimately resulted in him climbing up quite a few spots this time around.
Per Andrew Simon of MLB.com, the talented right-handed pitcher has found his way up to No. 2, just behind Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.
Simon referred to Brown, 26, as an "elite starter" which is the best way to describe the young rising star.
How has Astros Ace Hunter Brown Made the Climb?
Currently posting a 1.67 ERA through 43.0 innings pitched and having struck out 49 batters, it's rather clear that Brown has quickly become one of the most valuable pitchers in the Major Leagues.
Although Brown is on fire, the rest of the Astros will need to turn up the heat if they want to see success.
Going 18-18 after taking home a massive victory against the Milwaukee Brewers with a final score of 9-1 on Wednesday night, now is the time for the rest of the team to kick it into high gear.
Next up on the schedule for the Astros will be a matchup against Cincinnati Reds on Friday evening.
Going into the game, the team should have some additional confidence as not only did Brown move up in the starting pitcher power rankings, but the entire team climbed to No. 13 in the most recent power rankings released by MLB.com.