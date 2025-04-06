Astros Expected to Promote Exciting Reliever From Triple-A After Huge Spring
The Houston Astros have made a major roster move coming off their 9-7 Sunday victory over the Minnesota Twins.
As first reported by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, the Astros are selecting the contract of and calling up 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Logan VanWey and he will be with the team this week during their trip out West to take on the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set.
Who the team is sending down in his place remains to be seen officially, though many have suspected it could be 28-year-old Luis Contreras after he allowed four hits and three runs in just 2.1 innings pitched on Sunday.
VanWey had an absolutely dominant spring for Houston, making 11 appearances including one start and pitching to a 1.32 ERA with a 1.098 WHIP and striking out 15 over 13.2 innings after being invited to camp as a non-roster invitee.
Playing his college ball at Division II Missouri Southern State, VanWey went undrafted and was eventually signed by the Astros from the independent Pioneer League.
Last season, he made 60 appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land and posted a 3.22 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 72.2 innings with four saves and a 9-1 record.
For his minor league career as a whole, VanWey has a 3.25 ERA over 108 appearances and after proving himself over the last two full seasons in the minors, he now gets his first shot at the big leagues and should make his Major League debut sometime this week in what is a huge series coming up.