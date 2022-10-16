Game Times Announced for American League Championship Series

The American League Championship Series is not set yet. The Cleveland Guardians lead the New York Yankees, 2-1, in the five-game series with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday.

As the Houston Astros await their next test, Major League Baseball announced the start times of the upcoming seven-game series. The 2022 ALCS will again be broadcasted on TBS.

ALCS Game Times:

Game 1: 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 19 at Minute Maid Park

Game 2: 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Minute Maid Park

Game 3: 4:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Yankee Stadium/Progressive Field

Game 4: 6:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Yankee Stadium/Progressive Field

Game 5: 3:07 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Yankee Stadium/Progressive Field

Game 6: 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Minute Maid Park

Game 7: 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Minute Maid Park

The Astros will have only one travel day — Friday, Oct. 21 — during the ALCS. With the National League Championship Series starting a day earlier, the latter half of the ALCS game times are subject to change.

If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24, then the Astros will play Game 5 of the ALCS at 4:07 p.m. and Game 6 at 6:37 p.m. Games 5-7 are scheduled "if necessary."

