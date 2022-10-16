Skip to main content

Astros: Game Times Announced for American League Championship Series

The Houston Astros have their game times for the 2022 American League Championship Series.

The American League Championship Series is not set yet. The Cleveland Guardians lead the New York Yankees, 2-1, in the five-game series with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday.

As the Houston Astros await their next test, Major League Baseball announced the start times of the upcoming seven-game series. The 2022 ALCS will again be broadcasted on TBS.

ALCS Game Times:

Game 1: 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 19 at Minute Maid Park

Game 2: 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Minute Maid Park

Game 3: 4:07 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Yankee Stadium/Progressive Field

Game 4: 6:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Yankee Stadium/Progressive Field

Game 5: 3:07 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Yankee Stadium/Progressive Field

Game 6: 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Minute Maid Park

Game 7: 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Minute Maid Park

The Astros will have only one travel day — Friday, Oct. 21 — during the ALCS. With the National League Championship Series starting a day earlier, the latter half of the ALCS game times are subject to change.

If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24, then the Astros will play Game 5 of the ALCS at 4:07 p.m. and Game 6 at 6:37 p.m. Games 5-7 are scheduled "if necessary."

