Astros Slugger Predicted To Receive Prestigious Honor This Season
The Houston Astros knew there would be some struggles on the offensive side of things given the talent they lost this offseason, but no one could have predicted their performance would be this poor out of the gate.
Replacing third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker is not easy since both are perennial All-Stars who are two-way players, excelling both offensively and defensively. As franchise cornerstones for years, it is more than just their production on the field that will be difficult to replace since they were excellent leaders in the clubhouse, as well.
Without them in the mix, other established veterans are going to have to pick up the slack and lead the team.
The Astros are relying heavily on designated hitter Yordan Alvarez to carry the offensive production.
He has gotten off to a painfully slow start, going 3-for-20 with one double, drawing four walks and striking out seven times entering play on Thursday.
Despite his underwhelming performance, he is still leading the team with four RBI; they only have 11 RBI combined as a team and 12 runs scored through six games as the offense has been anemic.
Alvarez is too good of a hitter not to get things on track eventually. But his performance is under a microscope early because it is the first week of the season and he needs to be the offensive star for this team.
Eventually, he is going to catch fire and his production will skyrocket, allowing the rest of the team to follow suit and start doing the same.
There are several people who are expecting him to get on track and start mashing baseballs again soon, as shared by Manny Randhawa of MLB.com.
In a recent piece, he revealed the predictions of a panel of experts from MLB.com about which players are going to make the All-MLB Teams in 2025.
Alvarez has been selected to be on the Second Team in the designated hitter spot, with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani unsurprisingly being predicted to make the First Team.
Athletics slugger Brent Rooker also received votes.
A three-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2022, Alvarez's track record speaks for itself.
It is just taking a little while to adjust to life without the protection of Bregman and Tucker in the lineup, as the entire team is struggling at the moment when in the batter's box.