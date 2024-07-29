Bold Prediction Sees Houston Astros Landing Reigning Cy Young Winner
With the trade deadline right around the corner, the Houston Astros have fought their way into a position where they can be buyers to bolster this roster for the second half of the season and into the playoffs.
They also will be getting back some major reinforcements in their pitching staff and whenever Kyle Tucker returns to the field. Because of that, there isn't a a major need for them to be aggressive like other teams around the league.
Still, there are some clear needs the Astros should be pursuing before the deadline, something Dana Brown has openly discussed when saying they are targeting a starting pitcher to come in and join their rotation.
One player who they were pursuing is now off the board, so that limits their available options.
However, there is a chance Houston has been biding their time, negotiating with a team who has perhaps the most prized possession that could become available before July 30.
After not going after the reigning NL Cy Young winner in the offseason, the Astros could be interested in bringing Blake Snell into the mix so they can go after another World Series championship.
It would certainly cost a lot, but this franchise has been aggressive in the past.
That's why Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com lists Houston acquiring the star left-hander as one of his bold predictions ahead of the trade deadline.
"The Snell acquisition will be one last go-for-it-with-gusto Deadline move to try to push this team past the Mariners for good in the AL West standings and advance through October yet again," he writes.
Making a move of this magnitude would certainly be a blockbuster, something the Astros are no stranger to after acquiring Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly, Zack Greinke, and multiple other impact players at deadlines in years past.
"Snell's 2025 player option really complicates the trade equation. Would Houston move top prospect Jacob Melton in this deal? Could it involve Spencer Arrighetti? I have no idea," Castrovince adds.
With the San Francisco Giants starting to surge, there is very little indication they are willing to give up their ace, especially with the playoff picture so jumbled in the National League where a hot stretch of play can get them back into contention.
For Houston to get this done, they'll have to aggressively give up more assets in their farm system, but they might view it as worth if they can win their third World Series title.