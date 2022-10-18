Report: White Sox Impressed by Astros Bench Coach Espada

Skip to main content

Report: Chicago White Sox Impressed by Houston Astros Bench Coach Espada

The Chicago White Sox are interviewing for their next manager, and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is atop the list.

Another managerial opening is stirring reports, and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is once again a prime candidate for the job. The Chicago White Sox parted ways with Tony La Russa due to health issues and poor performance after the 2022 season, and now, the franchise has been impressed with Espada, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Morosi added Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol also fascinated the White Sox, as additional candidates are also involved in the final decision. Chicago is expected to make a decision by the end of the month.

Espada is also a candidate for the Miami Marlins' managerial opening. The 47-year-old started his coaching career with the Marlins in 2010 as a third base coach, then left for the Bronx after the 2013 season.

Espada has been sought out for multiple vacancies since 2018, interviewing for the Texas Rangers that year and the Chicago Cubs the following offseason. If Dusty Baker were not to return next season, Espada would be the prime candidate expected to succeed him as the Astros' skipper. 

