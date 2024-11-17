Could Houston Astros Trade for All-Star They Targeted at Deadline?
The Houston Astros head into the offseason with a mindset of needing to improve after what was their earliest playoff exit in a long time that ended their record streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances.
Naturally, much of the discourse surrounding the Astros this winter is going to revolve around the free agency status of their franchise cornerstone third baseman Alex Bregman, but the Astros also have big question marks at the other corner infield spot after using a platoon system at first base in 2024.
When things just didn't work out with José Abreu, the Astros did what they could at the position, but ultimately it feels like they need to make a move to lock down an everyday player at this offseason.
They flirted with the possibility at the trade deadline, but did not end up getting anything done.
Perhaps they could go back to a potential name they looked at over the summer before deciding to stand pat.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote up his "all-rumor" team and featured a player at each position who could potentially be moved this winter, and for the first base spot, he named Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Díaz.
"Díaz’s name was mentioned in multiple rumors prior to the Trade Deadline in July," he wrote. "With a $10 million salary and $12 million club option for 2026 (with no buyout), he could be an attractive option for teams seeking corner-infield help."
He took a step back in 2024 after his massive season in 2023.
This was probably to be expected coming off an outlier year in which he hit .330 with a .932 OPS and 5.2 WAR that saw him finish sixth in American League MVP voting.
He was not bad this season by any means, but didn't exactly come close to his ridiculous 2023 numbers either.
Under contract at a reasonable number, and likely valued a little bit less in the trade market then he would have been a few months ago, Díaz could prove to be a terrific and affordable option for the Astros.
Keep an eye on his trade market and whether or not Houston gets involved once again as they look to upgrade their roster.