Could Houston Astros Trade for New York Mets Rising Star This Offseason?
What happens with Alex Bregman will determine what the Houston Astros do this offseason.
If they are able to re-sign him, then that keeps their World Series window open for the foreseeable future with other stars littered throughout the lineup and in their rotation, but if he departs, there are real questions about how they might looking going forward.
The Astros are reportedly lining up some contingency plans if that does happen, specifically a star slugger who would keep some pop at the Hot Corner for them, but losing their franchise cornerstone would be a tough pill to swallow.
One positive development for Houston that's been revealed is owner Jim Crane said he's still willing to spend money.
They went over the luxury tax threshold for the first time since he bought the team this past campaign, and despite there being some thought process they would look to get under that number, his comments suggest they won't shed payroll ahead of the upcoming season.
That could give the front office a green light to pursue Major League-ready replacements if Bregman signs elsewhere, but based on general manager Dana Brown's background in scouting and development, he could also take a different approach.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes the New York Mets could look to trade one of their former top prospects, Brett Baty, this winter after Mark Vientos established himself at third base for them.
If the Astros miss out on Bregman or another viable option in free agency, they might turn their attention to pulling off this deal to bring in the 12th overall pick from the 2019 draft.
Baty is talented, earning a top three designation in the Mets' pipeline from 2020-23.
He made his Major League debut in 2022 for 11 games before he was used heavily the following year by appearing in 108 contests.
So far, Baty hasn't had the career many expected out of him by producing a slash line of .215/.282/.325 across his 169 Major League games and 544 at-bats the past three seasons, but at 25 years old, he still presents some upside.
Houston could use this as a time to infuse more youth onto their roster, having Baty take over at third base in a platoon with either Shay Whitcomb or Zach Dezenzo.
That would allow them to go after one of the top first basemen on the market as well, freeing up capital to land Pete Alonso or Christian Walker.
There's been no indication the Astros would be interested in making this trade, but this would be a creative way for them to add a younger talent at a position of need if Bregman leaves, while also giving them the ability to solve their first base issues.