Creative Trade Could Bring Former MVP to Houston Astros This Offseason
The Houston Astros are in limbo right now this offseason.
Their top priority is to bring Alex Bregman back after he hit free agency, but with their offer on the table, it sounds like the star third baseman could be playing for a new team based on how far apart the two sides are on finances.
Seeing him walk wouldn't be too surprising.
The Astros have been willing to let their other franchise greats depart based on the amount of money they were looking for in a new contract, so Bregman could very easily be the next one who falls into that category.
But until something gets decided, Houston won't make a major move.
When it comes to another area of need, presumably first base considering their issues at that position, waiting to see what Bregman chooses in free agency could be of benefit to them when it comes to a trade possibility.
The Chicago Cubs are looking to trade Cody Bellinger this winter.
After he opted into his $27.5 million player option, the lack of financial flexibility that front office now has is causing them to shop the former MVP who will be just two seasons removed from winning the NL Comeback Player of the Year award.
For the Astros, that could be something worth looking into.
While they also have their own self-imposed financial constraints, although owner Jim Crane said he's willing to spend in a similar manner to last season, the lack of interest the Cubs have gotten from teams around the league for Bellinger could cause them to pick up some of the financial burden.
If that's the case, Houston should be more than interested.
Bellinger would not only be a huge upgrade at first base, but he also would be the left-handed hitter the Astros are reportedly looking into adding this winter.
The two-time All-Star has completely turned his career around in Chicago, posting a slash line of .286/.340/.475 with 44 homers and 175 RBI following his two poor years to close out his Los Angeles Dodgers tenure.
Really, the only reason the Cubs are looking to move him is because finances.
He took a step back last season compared to 2023, but he still produced an OPS+ that was 11 points above the league average.
Houston said they will be looking to get "creative" this winter when it comes to improving the roster, so by working with Chicago to acquire Bellinger on a deal that makes sense for both sides from a financial and asset perspective, that would certainly accomplish those goals.