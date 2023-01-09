Houston Astros superstar Jeremy Peña decided to live at his parents' house this winter despite winning the World Series MVP.

Always a family man at heart. That is who Houston Astros superstar Jeremy Peña is. Even after winning the World Series MVP award, and earning well over $1 million this season, the rookie decided to still live with his family in his childhood room.

Peña emigrated from the Dominican Republic to Rhode Island when he was nine years old. Since then, he has taken the baseball scene in the United States by storm.

Yet, despite all of the fame and success, he prefers to just live at home with his mother and father during the offseason.

That mentality is all about where he came from according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Sports has been such a big part of my life,’’ he said. “When I moved from Dominican Republic, I didn’t speak English, but I could relate to the language of sports. It helped build my character, and now I want to help do the same for kids.’’

Not only is Peña keeping both feet on the ground when it comes to his fame and staying at his parents' home, but he continues to give back to his community. Just like his teammate Framber Valdez.

Peña worked with DICK's Sporting Goods and the University of Houston in December to help children in need. He is buying into his new community in Houston.

“I want to give them the tools for them to create their own path,’’ Peña says. “Sports teaches you hard work, discipline and team work. It helps build your character.

“So that’s my biggest goal now is to connect with youth, and use my platform to teach life lessons with kids and teach them the importance of sports. What you learn in sports you can incorporate in life.

“My whole life has been about giving back, giving back to the place I’ve come from, and I see sports as a platform for me to give back.’’

A true family at heart.

