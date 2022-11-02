Baker Confirms Verlander as Houston Astros Game 5 Starter

The Houston Astros are sticking to their plan.

Justin Verlander will undoubtedly win the American League Cy Young Award. With a 1.75 regular-season ERA in 175 innings, we was, by nearly any metric, the best pitcher in MLB during 2022.

The postseason, though, has been a different animal. Across 15 innings, he's allowed 12 runs. During Game 1 of the World Series, the Astros spotted him a five-run lead, before Verlander imploded and allowed three runs to cross in the fourth, then two in the fifth.

Perhaps Baker's hook wasn't quick enough, but Verlander will be back out on the mound Thursday to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5, but there was some thought he could go Wednesday night.

Due to the rain out, both teams got an extra day of rest. The Phillies used this to their advantage, swapping Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard in the rotation.

Verlander faced Nola in Game 1, but he is now in a different ballpark and has to face a different opponent in Syndergaard for Game 5. Baker and the Astros hope that change will bring newfound success.

