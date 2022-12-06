Five More Astros Set to Play in World Baseball Classic

Skip to main content

Five More Houston Astros Set to Play in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros' Bryan Abreu, Jeremy Peña, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier will play for Team Dominican Republic, and Luis García will play for Team Venezuela.

The Houston Astros are now up to 10 commits for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, following an announcement Tuesday. At the winter meetings in San Diego, Team Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz and Team Venezuela manager Omar López took questions from the media.

Cruz announced right-handed reliever Bryan Abreu, shortstop Jeremy Peña, left-handed starter Framber Valdez and right-handed starter Cristian Javier will be playing for the Dominican Republic. These four are the first Dominican commitments from the Astros roster.

Lopez, Houston's first base coach, announced right-handed starter Luis García will play for Venezuela, joining second baseman José Altuve, who committed during the regular season.

For the United States, outfielder Kyle Tucker and right-handed closer Ryan Pressly are expected to represent their home country. Right-handed starter José Urquidy will play for Team Mexico, and catcher Martín Maldonado will play for Team Puerto Rico.

The Astros are scheduled to face Team Venezuela on March 8 during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

