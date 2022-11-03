FOCO Announces Astros Combined World Series No-Hitter Bobblehead

FOCO Announces Houston Astros Combined World Series No-Hitter Bobblehead
Another Houston Astros' historic moment has been commemorated by a FOCO USA bobblehead. With the Astros cementing their name in World Series history Wednesday night, FOCO decided to release a bobblehead to remember the moment.
The Astros Combined WS No-Hitter Bobblehead released at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The figure features pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly all in action poses atop a thematic World Series base.
You can purchase one of these limited time bobbleheads here!
The World Series bobblehead will be limited to 222 units and will retail at $149. It stands five-inches tall, but the official image has yet to be revealed by FOCO. This marks FOCO's third release of Astros commemortiave bobbleheads for the postseason.
The first two sets followed the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series.
