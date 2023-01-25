FOCO Launches Verlander Houston Astros Cy Young Bobblehead
There is a new Houston Astros bobblehead on the block thanks to FOCO USA! This time it features starting pitcher Justin Verlander and is in commemoration of him winning the 2022 American League Cy Young award.
You can order yours exclusively though FOCO USA here!
This bobblehead stands at a standard eight inches tall and features Verlander holding all three of his Cy Young awards. This is a popular one and will be limited to just 122 units, each one individually numbered, which increases its collectability.
They will retail for $65 and will go quickly, so make sure to get your order in now before this unique bobble is gone!
You won't want to miss this one!
