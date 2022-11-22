FOCO Launches New Astros Orbit Holiday Bobblehead

Heads up! FOCO USA has launched a new Houston Astros bobblehead! This time the figurine is celebrating the holidays while featuring infamous Astros' mascot Orbit.

Orbit is seen wearing Astros-themed holiday pajamas and is standing on a base with his name on it. Behind Orbit is a fireplace adorned with team logos.

Here is how to order exclusively from FOCO!

Each bobble will be one of a unique 222 items, which makes this piece even more collectible.

As with all FOCO bobbles, this item is handcrafted, making it a perfect gift for any Astros fan.

It stands at eight inches tall, and unlike many of FOCO's creations, this one is in stock and ready to ship right away! So, it'll be ready as a gift for the holidays for any deserving Astros fanatic.

This is one you don't want to miss out on!

Get yours now before supplies run out!

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!