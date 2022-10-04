FOCO Releases Calvera Edition Astros Bobblehead

FOCO Releases Calvera Edition Houston Astros Bobblehead
With the Day of the Dead soon upon us, what better way is there to celebrate than with a Calvera bobblehead of your favorite team?
FOCO USA has released its newest Houston Astros bobblehead as part of their annual Calvera collection, one of their most popular selections of the year. The statuette features a Calvera skeleton riding a horse as he plays a trumpet wearing Astros team colors and sombrero. The horse and rider stand atop a team themed base adorned with candles.
The sale will be limited to just 522 units which retail for $70, so supplies won't last long.
The figure stands at eight inches and will be ready for shipping immediately, making it a perfect gift for the upcoming holidays.
Get your limited edition Houston Astros Calvera bobblehead here!
