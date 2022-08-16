FOCO Releases Exclusive Astros Rookie Matijevic Bobblehead

FOCO USA is back at it as they are launching a new Houston Astros bobblehead. In this new release, rookie JJ Matijevic will be featured as a "Star Rookie" welcoming him to "The Show."

While bobbleheads through FOCO are normally highly collectable and exclusive, this one is even more so.

Matijevic's rookie bobblehead will be limited to just 72 units, meaning that these will go fast and they will be highly sought after for years to come.

You can purchase one here using this exclusive link from FOCO USA!

The bobblehead will stand at approximately eight inches tall and will feature the rookie standing on a podium with his name, number, and the Astros' name emblazoned on the front.

Each one will retail for $70. You will not want to miss out, so get yours here from FOCO USA right now!

