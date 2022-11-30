FOCO Releases Astros Holiday Bobble Bro Bobbleheads

It's time for some new Houston Astros stocking stuffers as FOCO USA has just released their new Holiday Bobble Bro Bobblehead collection!

Standing at just four inches tall, these miniature bobbleheads make the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays! Best of all, they retail at just $30 making them more accessible for everyone!

Here is how to order yours exclusively from FOCO USA!

They are in stock and ready to ship, which means you will get them in plenty of time to make an Astros fan's holiday even more special.

In this collection, Orbit is seen wearing a reindeer-themed hat, while also sporting a scarf with a baseball and bat in hand. Also of note, this collection does not have a limit, so you don't have to be worried about them selling out as is the case with a usual exclusive FOCO launch.

You won't want to miss out on the opportunity to get one of these hand-crafted, well-designed pieces!

