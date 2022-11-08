FOCO Releases Thanksgiving Day Parade Themed Orbit Bobblehead Float

FOCO has released a brand new collection of bobbleheads, and one features the Houston Astros' own Orbit!

Their newest collection of Thanksgiving Day Parade themed bobbleheads displays Orbit floating above Houston with the city backdrop on the backboard.

This is a unique opportunity for any collector. The figure will retail for $80 and stand at seven inches tall. Only 222 units will be minted so make sure to get yours while supplies last.

The units are already built and ready to ship, so you don't need to worry about long waiting periods. Once you place an order, the item will be mailed immediately.

If you need a way to continue celebrating the Astros World Series winning season, look no further than FOCO's brand new line up of bobbleheads.

