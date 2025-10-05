Former Astros Managerial Legend Inducted in Negro Leagues Hall of Game
Dusty Baker isn’t a Baseball Hall of Fame honoree yet. But he received a significant honor this weekend in Kansas City.
Baker, the former Houston Astros manager, was inducted into the Negro Leagues Hall of Game, one of the highest honors that entity bestows on former players that have contributed to the game. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is the epicenter of preserving the history of the Negro Leagues.
Baker joined four others that were inducted — two-time World Series champion manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, Cito Gaston; long-time player, manager and coach Jerry Manuel; long-time player, coach, manager and five-time World Series champion Willie Randolph; and longtime Los Angeles Angels front office employee and general manager Tony Reagins, who helped build their 2002 World Series champion.
Dusty Baker’s Baseball History
Baker is one of the connective tissues of the game. He goes back far enough to have played with Hank Aaron and to have been at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium the night that Aaron hit his 715th career home run and passed Babe Ruth at the top of the all-time list.
His baseball career ended in Houston, where he led the Astros to a victory in the 2022 World Series. Hired after the Astros sign-stealing scandal cost general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch their jobs, Baker was hired to help restore credibility to the organization after nearly 20 years as a manager.
During his tenure the Astros (2020-23) he won three straight AL West titles, reached the ALCS all four seasons and reached the World Series twice, which included a loss to the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series. Baker finished with a 320-226 record with the Astros.
Baker’s managerial career started with the Giants in 1993 and spent a decade leading the Giants to two NL West titles, three playoff berths and the 2002 World Series, where the Giants lost to the Angels. Baker finished with an 840-715 record with the Giants.
After leaving the Giants, he went immediately to the same job with the Chicago Cubs and led them from 2003-06. Following that, he managed the Cincinnati Reds (2008-13) and the Washington Nationals (2016-17) before taking over in Houston.
He is one of a handful of managers with more than 2,000 career wins. He finished his career as 2,183-1,862. He’s also one of a few that have World Series rings as players and managers.
Baker played from 1968-86 with four different teams, most prominently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won a World Series ring in 1981. He was a two-time All-Star, the 1977 NLCS MVP, a Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger winner. He batted .278 with 242 home runs and 1,013 RBI for his career.