Former Astros' McCann to Join Team USA Staff

The Houston Astros were without Brian McCann in 2019, the final season the catcher laced them up. Taking a two-year pit stop in Houston, the seven-time All-Star won his only World Series title with the Astros.

Retiring after the 2019 season, McCann didn't make it into any dugout of Major League clubs, as many former catcher strive to do. But he is taking that turn in his career now.

McCann joined the staff of Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, per Shawn Spradling. The 38-year-old joins former-Texas Rangers third baseman Michael Young, who are both good friends of Team USA manager Mark DeRosa.

"[He] needs to know some guys are willing to take a bullet for him,” DeRosa said.

McCann is just the second former Astros player to be named to the staff. The other is pitching coach Andy Petitte. The United States enter action March 11 against Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!