Source: Former Astros Center Fielder Siri to Play in Dominican Winter League

After being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a package for Trey Mancini, José Siri slightly improved his production at the plate. The former Houston Astros center fielder slashed .241/.292/.367 with a 92 OPS+ — eight points below the league average.

And for a fifth straight offseason, Siri is returning to the Dominican Winter League with the Gigantes del Ciabo, he confirmed to Inside the Astros. The center fielder said he will start Wednesday.

When the Astros inked Siri in December 2020, the then minor league free agent was playing in the Dominican Winter League. His defense was awarded with a Winter League Gold Glove in center field two years ago.

Siri played in his first full season in 2022 between the Astros and the Rays, seeing a short stint with Triple-A Sugar Land before he was dealt. The righty posted a 75 OPS+ and 1.3 bWAR in 104 games played.

