Source: Former Astros Center Fielder Siri to Play in Dominican Winter League

Skip to main content

Source: Former Houston Astros Center Fielder Siri to Play in Dominican Winter League

After playing his most games in a Major League season, former Houston Astros center fielder José Siri is headed to the Dominican Winter League.

After being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a package for Trey Mancini, José Siri slightly improved his production at the plate. The former Houston Astros center fielder slashed .241/.292/.367 with a 92 OPS+ — eight points below the league average.

And for a fifth straight offseason, Siri is returning to the Dominican Winter League with the Gigantes del Ciabo, he confirmed to Inside the Astros. The center fielder said he will start Wednesday.

When the Astros inked Siri in December 2020, the then minor league free agent was playing in the Dominican Winter League. His defense was awarded with a Winter League Gold Glove in center field two years ago.

Siri played in his first full season in 2022 between the Astros and the Rays, seeing a short stint with Triple-A Sugar Land before he was dealt. The righty posted a 75 OPS+ and 1.3 bWAR in 104 games played.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19190263
News

Source: Former Astros Center Fielder Siri to Play in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19370515
News

Astros Catcher Maldonado Undergoes Offseason Surgery

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19380775
News

Astros Owner Crane's Connections Run Deep in Central Missouri Athletics

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18826201
Prospects

Former Astros Bravo, Mejias Look to Winter Leagues

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19379278
News

Astros Shortstop Peña Finishes Fifth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19352453
News

José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_16147675
News

Former Astros Reliever Scrubb to Play in Dominican Winter League

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18729048
News

Report: Astros Have New Decision Maker in Place After Click Departure

By Kade Kistner