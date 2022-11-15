Source: Former Astros Center Fielder Siri to Play in Dominican Winter League

Source: Former Houston Astros Center Fielder Siri to Play in Dominican Winter League
After being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a package for Trey Mancini, José Siri slightly improved his production at the plate. The former Houston Astros center fielder slashed .241/.292/.367 with a 92 OPS+ — eight points below the league average.
And for a fifth straight offseason, Siri is returning to the Dominican Winter League with the Gigantes del Ciabo, he confirmed to Inside the Astros. The center fielder said he will start Wednesday.
When the Astros inked Siri in December 2020, the then minor league free agent was playing in the Dominican Winter League. His defense was awarded with a Winter League Gold Glove in center field two years ago.
Siri played in his first full season in 2022 between the Astros and the Rays, seeing a short stint with Triple-A Sugar Land before he was dealt. The righty posted a 75 OPS+ and 1.3 bWAR in 104 games played.
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
- Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
- Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
- Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
- Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
- Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
- Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!