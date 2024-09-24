Former Houston Astros Pitcher Claimed off Waivers by Chicago Cubs
The Houston Astros have had many players appear for them over the past few years.
Of those includes right-hander Enoli Paredes, who pitched for the team from 2020 to 2022.
While Paredes wasn't a consistent Big Leaguer during his time with the Astros, he threw well in his 34 appearances.
He posted a 3.90 ERA and struck out 37 hitters in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
Paredes didn't pitch in Major League Baseball during 2023.
The Dominican Republic native got another opportunity with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 but was designated for assignment last week.
However, another chance now awaits him, as the Chicago Cubs have claimed him off waivers, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune.
The Cubs are out of the playoff race, and given the deal was made after September 1, it wouldn't have mattered anyway.
However, their President of Baseball Operations made it clear before the deadline that he wanted to improve the roster heading into 2025.
Paredes has a few more years of service, so he could be in their long term plans.
While a reunion with Houston doesn't look too likely right now, if he gets designated for assignment, he could be an arm they go after in the offseason.
The Astros will need to fill a few spots in their bullpen, and his numbers in the minor leagues this year lead to plenty of optimism.
He's posted a 1.99 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and has struck out 48 hitters in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
If things go well, Chicago might've found a hidden gem.