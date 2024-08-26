Former Houston Astros Pitcher’s Daughter, Goes Missing
Former Houston Astros player Greg Swindell, who was a member of the team from 1993-1996, shared a concerning update on his Facebook page.
Swindell wrote that his daughter, Brenna Swindell, has been missing since Aug. 22. She was reported to be missing in Texas on Monday.
"Our daughter Brenna Swindell has not been seen or heard from in the Austin area since late Thursday afternoon," he wrote Sunday. "Her phone is off and she has not been in contact with family, friends, and most importantly her children. Her ex-boyfriend in the photo has a warrant and is violent so PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know... THANK YOU and please share."
The ex-Astros pitcher added an update on Monday afternoon, stating that his daughter, 29 years old, could be in Idaho.
According to Ryan Gaydos of Fox News, Brennan's ex-boyfriend also hasn't been seen since.
In a new Facebook post from her father, she was described as a 5-foot-4 white female with hazel eyes, between 120 and 140 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms.
Swindell, now 59, had an impressive Major League Baseball career. He was a one-time All-Star and 2001 World Series champion.
He played 17 seasons at the Major League level.
During his time with Houston, he was a staple in their rotation. He pitched in at least 148.1 innings in his three full seasons with the team.
The left-hander posted a 4.16 ERA and struck out 124 hitters in 1993, his first year with the Astros.
Hopefully, his daughter will be found safely and as soon as possible.
Our thoughts are with the Swindell family.