Former Houston Astros Star Pitcher Lands Contract With National League Team
A former Houston Astros pitcher has landed a new deal with a National League franchise.
Wade Miley, who had one of the more productive and healthy seasons of his 14-year career with the Astros back in 2019, has landed a Minor League contract with the Cincinnati Reds as first reported by USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale.
According to Nightengale, the agreement will allow Miley to earn $2.5 million on pro-rated MLB contract with the added bonus to make $1,000 per inning and maxing out at $4 million.
Miley has spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, but missed most of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His 2023 season with the Brewers however was very solid, pitching to a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts.
After signing a one-year deal with Houston prior to the 2019 season, Miley tied a career high with 33 starts and pitched to a 3.98 ERA with a 14-6 record, striking out 140 batters in 167.1 innings pitched.
Though he had a successful regular season, a rough outing in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays saw him not pitch again in the team's run to the World Series which ultimately ended in a seven-game defeat against the Washington Nationals.
After the season, Miley wound up signing a two-year deal with the Reds where he had one of best years of his career in 2021, and now gets a chance to return to Cincinnati in what could be the final year of the 38-year-old's lengthy MLB career.